Hurricane Ian Brings Rain and Wind

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The tropical rain from Ian will make for an extended stretch of wet and cool weather ahead.

Cloudy and cool Friday with rain starting to develop from southeast to northwest as the rain from Ian begins to advance farther northwest into the Mid-Atlantic region.

Light to moderate rain may start as early as midday today. Rain, possibly heavy at times, later Friday night. Rain and breezy conditions Friday night. Occasional rain on Saturday.

More widespread rain Sunday and slowly becoming more showery as we move into early next week.

Northeasterly winds will keep us with cool temperatures well below average as well. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. At this time, total rain amounts may range between 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Stay tuned for updates.

Friday: A dry morning. Rain arrives this afternoon from the southeast. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Northeast breeze.

Friday night: Rain. Some heavy. Breezy with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Rainy and cool. Northeast breeze. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Showers and cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Clouds and sun, few showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s.

