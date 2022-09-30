Free flu shots available through SMJH

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is offering a free flu shot drive-thru.

“You do not need to have health insurance. You’ll just sign the consent to receive the vaccine and that is it,” SMJH Infection Preventionist, Stuart Hutter said.

The event is set for October 8 from 8 a.m. until noon.

