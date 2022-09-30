Advertise With Us
Free flu shots available through SMJH

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is offering a free flu shot drive-thru.

“You do not need to have health insurance. You’ll just sign the consent to receive the vaccine and that is it,” SMJH Infection Preventionist, Stuart Hutter said.

The event is set for October 8 from 8 a.m. until noon.

