Belmont Park playground to close Oct. 4 for full replacement

The playground will be closed October 4 to October 18.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department is temporarily closing a playground so that it can make changes.

The city recently announced the 5-12 year old playground at Belmont Park, near the Spray Park, will be closed from October 4 through Oct. 18.

Charlottesville says the theme for the new play equipment is Keaton Forest, and will add more features. This includes slides, fun seats, and ground-level ADA accessible elements.

“We look at the age, that’s the most important. If it’s over 20 years old, that will get pushed to the top priority. But also there are some equipment that is just under 20 years, but we look at the frequency,” Deputy Director Riaan Anthony.

Parks & Rec. says it tries to work on two playgrounds per year.

