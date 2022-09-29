WAHS Mountain Bikers gearing up for NICA race

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Mountain biking is a club sport in the high school ranks in the state of Virginia, and it’s growing quickly nationwide.

Monticello High School will host an annual interscholastic cycling association race for the second straight year, and the team at Western Albemarle High is eager to show that its ready to tame the trail.

At a challenging course on O-Hill near UVA Grounds, about two dozen kids on the WAHS bike team are challenged at every turn.

“That’s the thing that attracts me most to the sport. I want to challenge myself to get better. Other than that it’s just fun to shred,” Darius Mehta said.

It’s a team that’s energetic and supportive.

“You get to be outdoors which is awesome, I love being outdoors. You’re working hard, it’s challenging and it’s a new obstacle every time,” Regan Powell said.

The courses are tough with steep descents, loose terrain, and rocks.

“I love the obstacles that are a little bit tough, but they make you work even if you can do them ‚and I love the team comradery,” Caroline Hill said.

Wayne Fusco is the coach.

“I would say I don’t coach mountain biking. I coach teenagers who mountain bike. I think what I can do is offer them how to use mountain biking for regular life skills, hard work, determination, goal setting, teamwork, even going through stress and anxiety,” Fusco said.

Western Albemarle started its biking program six years ago, a year after Monticello High became the first public school in the state of Virginia to field a team.

Western Albemarle has also gotten approval to build a trail around its school in Crozet. It’ll be about four miles long, and the team is already clearing brush and marking the trail in hopes to make it world class.

For now though, the Warriors are focused on Saturday’s race on Monticello’s home course.

“It’s a fun course and the kids over there have been tuning it up, so it’s going to be a really fun race.” Fusco said. “Honestly, I think its to really work hard out there and keep the motivation up and energy up and have a great team atmosphere and go for it.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.