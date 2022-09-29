Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA researchers creating new system to help those with Type 1 diabetes

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Center for Diabetes Technology and JDRF are providing an update on research to help people living with Type 1 diabetes.

There are about 1.5 million people living with Type 1 diabetes in the U.S.

Researchers with UVA created an artificial pancreas system to track and monitor blood glucose levels, and automatically administers hormone insulin. The new system will not require people to finger prick to test blood-sugar levels.

“You’re managing a drug insulin that can kill you and worrying about the advancements and being educated about how to better treat yourself and reduce the risk of the disease, reducing the long-term and short-term risk and research is making things better,” JDRF CEO Aaron Kowalski said.

The FDA has approved the artificial pancreas for patients with Type 1 diabetes.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene at Rio Hills Apartments
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors

Latest News

As part of their protest, activists created puppets of Governor Youngkin and Andrew Wheeler.
Activist protest Gov. Youngkin in Albemarle Co.
Plans
Bennett’s Village one step closer to building newest addition
ACPD traffic light initiative
‘They don’t want their car to be the one that’s T-boned’: ACPD runs traffic light exercise
Tim Kaine on Pronoun Policy
Senator Tim Kaine weighs in on Youngkin’s transgender student policy