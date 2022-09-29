UVA researchers creating new system to help those with Type 1 diabetes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Center for Diabetes Technology and JDRF are providing an update on research to help people living with Type 1 diabetes.

There are about 1.5 million people living with Type 1 diabetes in the U.S.

Researchers with UVA created an artificial pancreas system to track and monitor blood glucose levels, and automatically administers hormone insulin. The new system will not require people to finger prick to test blood-sugar levels.

“You’re managing a drug insulin that can kill you and worrying about the advancements and being educated about how to better treat yourself and reduce the risk of the disease, reducing the long-term and short-term risk and research is making things better,” JDRF CEO Aaron Kowalski said.

The FDA has approved the artificial pancreas for patients with Type 1 diabetes.

