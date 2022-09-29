Advertise With Us
Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting

CPD investigating shooting on 900 block of Anderson St.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of aggravated assault at approximately 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Anderson Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Captain Tony Newberry says the men appeared to be in stable condition.

“What I can tell you is there were two males, and they were alert and speaking with EMTs when we sent them off,” Cpt. Newberry said.

The men were transported for treatment at UVA Medical Center. Police say witnesses saw a white sedan driving away from the scene, heading south toward Page Street.

CPD says there is no threat to the general public. There is no description of the suspect at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to give them a call.

