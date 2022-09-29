‘They don’t want their car to be the one that’s T-boned’: ACPD runs traffic light exercise

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says running red lights is the leading cause of crashes at the interchange of Fifth Street and Interstate-64.

“We have such a high crash rate at this intersection due to motorist not obeying the traffic signals. Everyone’s in a hurry to get where they’re going,” Special Operations Captain Randy Jamerson said.

Officers stood out at the interchange for a couple of hours Thursday, September 29, as part of the department’s traffic light initiative.

Sergeant Dean Dotts stood by with a sign to alert drivers, while also keeping an eye on traffic. Motorcycle officers waited on the other end, ready to flag down those not following the law.

“We made stops on 17 or 18 vehicles, and there were so many violations that we ran out of officers to stop them,” Dotts said. “We observed seven more violations that did not get stopped.”

The officer says the intention this traffic “trap” is actually good: “We see these violations all the time. People say that they don’t want their car to be the one that’s T-boned,” Dotts said.

ACPD runs operations like this one throughout the year, but keeps the where and when a secret.

“We need the motoring public to take some responsibility and be a part of solving the problem,” Jamerson said. “We don’t want to write tickets, we would rather everybody reached their destination safely, but unfortunately, that’s not how it works.”

