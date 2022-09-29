Senator Tim Kaine weighs in on Youngkin’s transgender student policy

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) shared his thoughts on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on the treatment of transgender students in schools.

The senator said he had a chance to share is concerns over the policy and the way it was handled directly with the Republican governor.

Sen. Kaine encouraged people to make their voices heard by participating in the public comment forum.

“A small group of kids who are among the most likely to be bullied, among the most likely to be thinking about suicide, " Kaine said. “You can find a balance where you can include parents without making a vulnerable and small group of kids feel targeted.”

Kaine did however applaud Gov. Youngkin for declaring a state of emergency before the remnants of Hurricane Ian hit Virginia.

