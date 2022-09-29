Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Senator Tim Kaine weighs in on Youngkin’s transgender student policy

Tim Kaine on Pronoun Policy
Tim Kaine on Pronoun Policy(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) shared his thoughts on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on the treatment of transgender students in schools.

The senator said he had a chance to share is concerns over the policy and the way it was handled directly with the Republican governor.

Sen. Kaine encouraged people to make their voices heard by participating in the public comment forum.

“A small group of kids who are among the most likely to be bullied, among the most likely to be thinking about suicide, " Kaine said. “You can find a balance where you can include parents without making a vulnerable and small group of kids feel targeted.”

Kaine did however applaud Gov. Youngkin for declaring a state of emergency before the remnants of Hurricane Ian hit Virginia.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene at Rio Hills Apartments
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors

Latest News

Plans
Bennett’s Village one step closer to building newest addition
ACPD traffic light initiative
‘They don’t want their car to be the one that’s T-boned’: ACPD runs traffic light exercise
VSP GENERIC
Virginia State Police, other agencies prepare for storm and offer tips
Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting
Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting