Rivanna River Basin Commission hosts annual conference

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna River Basin Commission hosted its annual conference Thursday at the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center in Albemarle County. The big topic this year was solar and environmental justice.

“The purpose of this event is really to provide a forum for our local governments, the public, and local staff to discuss those two topics that are becoming more and more prominent in our region and the greater landscape,” said Isabella O’Brien with RRBC.

O’Brien helped plan the event, and brought in experts like UVA’s Elizabeth Marshall to speak about solar demand, development, and permits.

“We have the mayor of Charlottesville here, which is always so lovely to see, and a lot of wonderful Rivanna organizations tabling with us,” O’Brien said. “We’re really excited to have people here and consider renewable energy as it relates to a larger environment and the Rivanna River Basin.”

