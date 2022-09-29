Increasing clouds, breezy and cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see increasing cloudiness this afternoon, with a steady northwesterly breeze. Additional cloudiness will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Meanwhile, rain from Ian will begin to lift north, arriving in our area later Friday. The rain is expected to become more steady throughout the weekend, tapering off to showers by Monday. 2″-4″ of beneficial rain can be expected, with the potential for some localized flooding. Skies are expected to begin to clear Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing cloudiness & breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly, Low: around 50

Friday: Cloudy with late day rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Rain & breezy, High: upper 50s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Rain & breezy, High: upper 50s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Cloudy, showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

