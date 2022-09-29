Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Free flu shots are available in Albemarle Co.

Wegmans offering flu shots
Wegmans offering flu shots(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wegmans in Albemarle County is offering flu shots for free to adults and kids.

“You can stop by the pharmacy, no appointment or prescription needed, and most insurances will cover the vaccines free of charge,” Wegmans Pharmacy Manager Valerie McMoon said.

The pharmacy will supply these shots 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. , and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more info.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene at Rio Hills Apartments
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors

Latest News

Charlottesville City Schools discuss name changes for two elementary schools
Charlottesville City Schools discuss name changes for two elementary schools
Charlottesville Area Community Foundation presents open call for Community Advisory Committee
Charlottesville Area Community Foundation presents open call for Community Advisory Committee
The Board of Supervisors.
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors hold public hearing for dog breeding ordinance
Virginia State University is getting $1.45 million over the next four years to support their...
VSU receives grant to offer affordable childcare for students