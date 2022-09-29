Free flu shots are available in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wegmans in Albemarle County is offering flu shots for free to adults and kids.

“You can stop by the pharmacy, no appointment or prescription needed, and most insurances will cover the vaccines free of charge,” Wegmans Pharmacy Manager Valerie McMoon said.

The pharmacy will supply these shots 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. , and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

