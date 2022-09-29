Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Farmers rush to get ahead of expected impacts from Hurricane Ian

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeter Farm has been working day and night since last Sunday trying to get ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The farm has a long day ahead, with a big to-do list. With harvest season in full swing. Jeter Farms co-owner Ned Jeter II says they have been waiting for the land to dry up from previous storms in the area.

“Then we heard about this coming weekend’s forecast last weekend,” said Jeter. “We said, ‘we got to get in the corn fields and just start going as hard as we can.’”

Heavy rain will make it impossible for them to get back into the fields. So everyone has been working 15-hour shifts.

“But if we get high winds, it will lay all this corn down, and then basically it’s completely useless,” explained Jeter.

High wind is not the only thing worrying Jeter. The cattle needs to be secured, fed and counted before the rain drops.

“Because if we get 4 or 5 inches of rain, you just won’t be able to go into a pasture field without tearing it up,” added Jeter. “So, there’s a lot to be done in the next 24 hours.”

And there won’t be enough time to pick up the pumpkins before the storm.

“Our you-pick pumpkin patch is kinda on a hillside, so we’re hoping not everything gets messed up,” said Jeter.

However, there’s no rest after the storm comes to pass either.

“Everybody will be on high alert for the next several days,” said Jeter.

Jeter says they’ve already seen stronger wind Thursday morning. Right now, they’re hoping for the best and trying to remain optimistic about what’s to come. Click here to learn more about their farm and pumpkin patch.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene at Rio Hills Apartments
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors

Latest News

RRBC conference in Albemarle County
Rivanna River Basin Commission hosts annual conference
Kids on the Free Book Bus
Books, bikes and more donated to Albemarle County kids
Hurricane Ian is one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S.
Virginia Red Cross volunteers on the front lines of Hurricane Ian relief
As part of their protest, activists created puppets of Governor Youngkin and Andrew Wheeler.
Activist protest Gov. Youngkin in Albemarle Co.