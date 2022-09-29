Chilly start, cloudy finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a chilly start. We’ll see early sunshine, with increasing cloudiness by this afternoon. Rain from Ian will begin to work into the region later Friday. Periods of moderate rain will be with us through the weekend, tapering off to showers by Monday .2″-4″ of rain will be possible. Skies will start to clear by Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Early sunshine, clouds increase, breezy, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly, Low: around 50

Friday: Cloudy, rain develops late, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Rain & breezy, High: upper 50s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Rain & breezy, High: upper 50s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Cloudy, showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

