Books, bikes and more donated to Albemarle County kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Local nonprofits Come As You are C’ville, Community Bikes, and the Free Book Bus met on Michie Drive Thursday.

Clothes, helmets, bikes, and books were all given away for free to kids who live there.

“One of the things I’m really focusing on is I’ve been hearing since the pandemic some kids are falling behind in reading. Making them excited about reading and making books fun is one of my goals,” Sharon Stone with the Free Book Bus said.

The nonprofits say the goal is to help promote equity in the community.

