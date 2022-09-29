Advertise With Us
Bennett’s Village one step closer to building newest addition

Plans
Plans(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village is starting construction plans for its newest addition, an accessible treehouse.

The project recently reached 40% of its fundraising goal for phase one, around $200,000 of the $500,000 goal.

This treehouse will include electric plug-ins and ADA accessible switchback between levels.

“The treehouse would just be phase one of this major project for us and getting that built would just lift our spirits,” Board of Directors Chair Yuki Weaver said.

Bennett’s Village has a partnership with Challenge Access in order to design and create the construction documents needed.

