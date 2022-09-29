Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Activist protest Gov. Youngkin in Albemarle Co.

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is hosting a two-day donor event at Keswick in Albemarle County, according to the Washington Post.

The Washington Post says Gov. Youngkin has invited top Republican donors from around the country to the “Red Vest Retreat,” which reportedly started Thursday, September 29.

Several protestors gathered in Keswick to make their voices heard over Youngkin’s attempt to repeal the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

“We’re very concerned about the governor’s retreat on climate measures,” Glen Besa said. “The governor is basically looking to rollback that law regulations, which he can’t do.”

As part of their protest, activists created puppets of the governor and Andrew Wheeler, the former administrator of the EPA.

“Wheeler was nominated as his secretary of natural resources. The legislature denied that, and yet he’s still hanging around, pulling the strings as we say, basically,” Besa said.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality recently opened a public comment period on the proposed repeal of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. You can submit comments until October 26.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene at Rio Hills Apartments
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors

Latest News

UVA center for diabetes technology and JDRF hosted an event on the latest research about...
UVA researchers creating new system to help those with Type 1 diabetes
Plans
Bennett’s Village one step closer to building newest addition
ACPD traffic light initiative
‘They don’t want their car to be the one that’s T-boned’: ACPD runs traffic light exercise
Tim Kaine on Pronoun Policy
Senator Tim Kaine weighs in on Youngkin’s transgender student policy