Activist protest Gov. Youngkin in Albemarle Co.

KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is hosting a two-day donor event at Keswick in Albemarle County, according to the Washington Post.

The Washington Post says Gov. Youngkin has invited top Republican donors from around the country to the “Red Vest Retreat,” which reportedly started Thursday, September 29.

Several protestors gathered in Keswick to make their voices heard over Youngkin’s attempt to repeal the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

“We’re very concerned about the governor’s retreat on climate measures,” Glen Besa said. “The governor is basically looking to rollback that law regulations, which he can’t do.”

As part of their protest, activists created puppets of the governor and Andrew Wheeler, the former administrator of the EPA.

“Wheeler was nominated as his secretary of natural resources. The legislature denied that, and yet he’s still hanging around, pulling the strings as we say, basically,” Besa said.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality recently opened a public comment period on the proposed repeal of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. You can submit comments until October 26.

