Water main break on Route 29

Work is underway to fix a water main break on Route 29 near Hydraulic Road.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Work is underway to fix a water main break on Route 29 near Hydraulic Road.

This is affecting traffic near the 29 and Hydraulic intersection.

Businesses around the area are dealing with some water interruptions, but we’re told no homes are affected by water issues.

“Our hope is that we’ll be able to isolate after we get the water shut down and be able to isolate where we need to make our repair and then be able to turn the water back on and then do the repair work outside of the shutdown,” said Jennifer Whitaker with Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority.

RWSA says to use caution while workers are on the scene.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

