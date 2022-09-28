Turning Cloudy Thursday. Rain From Ian Arrives Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The tropical rain from Ian will make for an extended stretch of wet and cool weather ahead. Dry Thursday with skies turning cloudy. Cloudy and cool Friday with rain starting to develop from southeast to northwest as the rain from Ian begins to advance farther north into the Mid-Atlantic. Light to moderate rain may start as early as midday Friday, but certainly by Friday evening. Rain and breezy conditions Friday night and Saturday. More widespread rain Sunday and slowly tapering to more showers as we move into early next week. Northeasterly winds will keep us with cool temperatures well below average as well. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. At this time, total rain amounts may range between 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Stay tuned for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly, a breeze. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Turning cloudy, cool temps. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows around 50.

Friday: Cloudy, cool. Rain developing - mainly PM and evening. Lows low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Rain, breezy and cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Rain, cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 50s.

Monday: Periods of rain, cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Clouds and sun, few showers. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

