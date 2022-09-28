Louisa’s Landon Wilson honored as Falcon Club Player of the Week

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County High School Football team is undefeated this season with a 5-0 record. The team has been led by their senior quarterback, Landon Wilson.

Wilson’s big performance last Friday earned him the honor of being this week’s Falcon Club Player of the Week, making this his second time earning the title this season.

The senior signal caller accounted for 7 touchdowns and over 300 total yards in Louisa’s 63-14 win over Charlottesville.

Wilson led a lion offense that built a 42-0 halftime lead.

“Coach has done a great job changing the offense since I’ve ben here. He did a great job calling the plays, watching at all the film I’ve seen, looking at the weaknesses we’ve got to exploit. We hit some short screen passes then started to hit them deep,” Wilson said.

Wilson had his best passing performance of his career, completing 11 of 14 throws for 274 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“Just to see his maturity as a player, as a leader, that’s what special, that’s what he’s done. He’s worked his butt off for the last four years, making smart choices, not forcing throws,” Coach Will Patrick said.

3 of Wilson’s 4 touchdown passes went to freshman Dyzier Carter. Carter had 184 yards receiving.

“We work hard. On the weekends we’re throwing all day, every day. We just have a good connection,” Carter said.

Back when he was in seventh grade, I used to throw it to his older brother, who’s now at Fordham. Dyzier would tag along. I never knew it would lead to this. He is really fast, I’m impressed with him so far,” Wilson said.

The Louisa Lions play host to Monticello next week.

