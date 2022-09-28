Looks like another perfect fall day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After getting our day off to a rather chilly start, conditions should warm into the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Meanwhile, we’ll see one more dry day before rain from Hurricane Ian moves in Friday night. Prepare for a prolong rain event that will last through the weekend into early next week. 2″-4″ of rain will be possible. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, high: upper 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, night showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Rain & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: low 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.