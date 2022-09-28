Looks like another perfect fall day
Tracking Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After getting our day off to a rather chilly start, conditions should warm into the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Meanwhile, we’ll see one more dry day before rain from Hurricane Ian moves in Friday night. Prepare for a prolong rain event that will last through the weekend into early next week. 2″-4″ of rain will be possible. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, high: upper 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, night showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Rain & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: low 60s
