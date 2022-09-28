Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead Hurricane Ian’s path towards Va

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian’s expected impact on portions of Virginia.

The hurricane is expected to impact the state starting Friday, Sept. 30.

“Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” said Youngkin. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”

This declaration allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should prepare for severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes and other storm-related impacts.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) is monitoring the storm and coordinating resources and information to prepare for potential landfall in the state. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center (VEOC) will coordinate preparedness, response, and recovery efforts with local, state and federal officials.

