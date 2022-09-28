Advertise With Us
Cooler than normal, but plenty of sunshine

Tracking Hurricane Ian
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will keep us dry for another 48 hours, however, by Friday night we’ll see rain from Hurricane Ian move into the region. In the meantime, expect partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s. More of the same can be expected for Thursday. Showers will develop by Friday night, with heavier bands of rain Saturday into Sunday. Showers will continue Monday into Tuesday. 2″-4″ of rain will be possible. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, night showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Rain & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: low 60s

