CHS Students walk out of class in protest of Youngkin’s transgender policies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, Sept. 28, some students at Charlottesville High School walked out of class, raising their voices in protest of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released model policies on the treatment of transgender students in schools.

They say these policies could create a dangerous environment for transgender students.

“Honestly I was pretty shocked. I do know that with our governor, there are a lot more Republican or conservative policies that he’s trying to make, but having something so specifically targeted against trans students was very hurtful as a trans student myself,” said El Brown, a protest organizer and senior at CHS.

“I know a lot of people who aren’t out to their parents, and they’re terrified of what that’s going to do to their entire family and their home life. It would change their world, it would turn it upside down,” Brown said.

The students led chants and read out sections of the policies.

“If a straight person, a cis person wants to go by a nickname, it’s not going to be a problem. It’s only a problem if its trans person,” freshman Everest Koester said in opposition to the policies.

Brown says that if these policies are passed, they believe it will harm the mental, emotional, and physical health of trans students.

“Because of that fear to either have to conceal yourself everywhere you go or have the potential to be outed to the people who you care about,” Brown said.

“There needs to be more education on this stuff, to students, to adults, to people in Congress and governors and the Virginia General Assembly. Just everyone needs to know more,” freshman Del Figueroa said.

The public comment period on the policy is open from September 26 to October 26.

If you would like to weigh on the decision, here is a link to the public comment forum.

