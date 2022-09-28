Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Area Community Foundation presents open call for Community Advisory Committee

Charlottesville Area Community Fund (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation provides grants to organizations in the region.

There are now slots open for its Community Advisory Committee, and it’s got an open call out for anyone who would like to pitch in.

The decisions around its funding are usually made behind the scenes, however this time around, an open call will allow anyone to share thoughts.

“This decision is one that recognizes that there are more equitable and impactful ways to distribute the resources that we have available,” said Eboni Bugg with the CACF.

The foundation wants as many people as possible engaged with this decision, especially those directly involved in community matters.

“We’re looking for people who are really in the know and on the frontlines and dealing with many of the pressing issues that we are trying to solve through our grant making programs,” Bugg said. “Pressing issues that have been going on, whether it’s related to affordable housing, or the achievement gap in schools, or rural broadband access, things like that that have been persistent for a really long time.”

The CACF says this is an opportunity for people to play a part in the decision making process of how grants are awarded.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

