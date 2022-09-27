Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

VSHL rules regarding transgender athletes may be forced to change under Gov. Youngkin’s new policies

The Virginia High School League is waiting to see if Governor Youngkin’s new proposed policies will overturn its current rules regarding transgender athletes.
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia High School League is waiting to see if Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new proposed policies will overturn its current rules regarding transgender athletes.

The most recent VSHL guidelines allow trans athletes to participate in high school sports if they agree to undergo an appeals process with multiple levels of review.

The process has multiple requirements aimed towards establishing a consistent gender identification that differs from the student’s official birth certificate, including written verification from a health-care professional and a complete list of the student’s medications.

At least a two-thirds favorable vote by the VHSL Executive Committee is required to grant the request.

The ACLU of Virginia, which is working to protect the rights of these students, says that the Youngkin Administration’s proposed policies may overturn these rules.

“The proposed model policies put forth by the Virginia Department of Education make clear that trans and nonbinary students will never be able to compete in sports consistent with their gender identity. This is in direct conflict with the current guidance,” Breanna Diaz with the ACLU said.

The public comment period is open from September 26 to October 26.

If you would like to weigh on the decision, here is a link to the public comment forum.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene at Rio Hills Apartments
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate roll out Monday
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
Paul Crowley has been making violins for competitions and musicians.
Local violin maker creating violins for world class musicians
The U.S. Capitol building.
Sen. Tim Kaine introduces bill to support survivors of sexual assault on college campuses
UVA Student Health and Wellness Center's new display informs the Charlottesville community...
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia