Viruses keeping pediatricians in Charlottesville area busy

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a lot of talk about Covid-19 and the upcoming flu season, but doctors say kids in and around Charlottesville are dealing with just about every other sickness too.

With many Covid-19 mitigation strategies fading away, this is leaving room for other viruses to spread.

Doctor Paige Perriello with Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville says stomach bugs, RSV, and other respiratory viruses are the big ones she is seeing right now.

“I think all the pediatrician offices in town are swamped with the illness and all are doing our very best to see people and get them seen as quickly as they need to so that everybody can get whatever testing they need and return to school, which is where we want kids to be,” Dr. Perriello said.

Doctors recommend keeping your child home if they are sick and hand washing at home and at school.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

