Sunny, breezy, and pleasant

Weekend soaker
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will trend cooler than normal for this time of the year. Skies will clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s. Meanwhile, all eyes are watching Hurricane Ian as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Rain will begin to advance into our region late Friday, with heavier bands of rain this weekend into early next week. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: A Cuddle Alert, mostly clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday, Rain & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

