Looks like another winner !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another great day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Expect chilly conditions tonight, under clear skies. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ian continues to get stronger. Showers will move into our region late Friday, with heavier bands of rain this weekend. Stay tuned...Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: A Cuddle Alert, clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Rain & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

