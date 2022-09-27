Looks like another winner !
Tracking Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another great day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Expect chilly conditions tonight, under clear skies. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ian continues to get stronger. Showers will move into our region late Friday, with heavier bands of rain this weekend. Stay tuned...Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny, & breezy, High: low 70s
Tonight: A Cuddle Alert, clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Rain & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s
