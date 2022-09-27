Advertise With Us
Local violin maker creating violins for world class musicians

Paul Crowley, violin maker in Earlysville, has been creating string instruments since 1999. Now, his violins are being played by world class violinists.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EARLYSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paul Crowley, violin maker in Earlysville, has been creating string instruments since 1999. Now, his violins are being played by world class violinists in competitions.

“It’s just a way of showcasing your work, and I mean, it was a great opportunity. It’s a really big violin playing competition. Most prestigious musicians in the world are judges, and it’s a great opportunity to put your work in front of them,” Crowley said.

Crowley says the violins he creates take around four months to make, totaling about 250 hours of work.

“I started making guitars when I was in high school as a hobby. My dad built furniture, he was an engineer but built furniture, and I grew up doing woodwork, so it was natural to do that sort of thing for me,” Crowley said.

Crowley says that getting to hear his work live is one of his most memorable experiences.

“I think having been able to hear my work at the Lincoln Center in New York City and places like that, and performed with big symphonies, that’s kind of the most memorable experience,” Crowley said.

