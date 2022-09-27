Advertise With Us
Democrats come together on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall to encourage people to early vote

On Friday, Sept. 23, Charlottesville Democrats held a rally at the Downtown Mall.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, Sept. 23, Charlottesville Democrats including 5th District nominee Josh Throneburg, City Councilor Brian Pinkston, and Senator Creigh Deeds held a rally at the Downtown Mall.

There, they reminded everybody that the early voting period had begun, and urged people to register to vote.

“We want to give the voters the greatest possible opportunity, right? Some people work during the day on November, and it’s not always easy to get there. When we increase access, especially 45 days of early voting, that means people don’t have much of an excuse to not vote,” Throneburg said.

There are options available to vote either by mail as an absentee, in-person on election day, or through early voting.

If you still need to register to vote in the state of Virginia, here is a link to do so online. The deadline to register is Oct. 17.

