Cooler than Average and Tracking Major Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect cooler than average temperatures for the last few days and nights of September. More changes ahead for the first weekend of October!

Major Hurricane Ian will make landfall just south of Tampa, Florida later on Wednesday and Wednesday night! Our region will start to get rainfall from the remnants of the storm this weekend. Most areas will receive one to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts from Saturday through next Tuesday. Widespread flooding is not expected at this time. Keep checking back for updates.

Tuesday night: Clearing and cooling. Lows in the 40s. Near calm wind late.

Wednesday: Sun and a few clouds. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Light north breeze. Lows 45 to 50 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday: Rounds of rain. Some rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Morning rain showers. Partly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.