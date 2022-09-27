Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia

UVA Student Health and Wellness Center's new display informs the Charlottesville community...
UVA Student Health and Wellness Center's new display informs the Charlottesville community about venomous and poisonous animals in Virginia.(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project.

The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia.

“We have seen many accidents in the world. people will come with serious problems because they got bitten by spiders,” said Alfred Goossens with the Cleopatra Project. “Education for the community is really important.”

32 animal species are presented in the exhibit, and experts across the Commonwealth came together to write and approve each creature’s description.

“We started originally in 2013 researching poisonous plants in Virginia, and when that was done and was published by UVA, I was asked to get Master Naturalist together to do the same for poisonous and venomous animals,” Goossens said. “I’ve worked together for about a dozen Master Naturalists from all over Virginia, not just from Charlottesville.”

They noticed that people were being harmed by the creatures they had least expected.

“They know about the big snakes and things like that, but not about the spiders and caterpillars. We even have a scorpion in Virginia,” Goossens said.

The information within the exhibit will be published in book form this December.

“The publication will be given out free of charge. For instance, all the school nurses in Virginia will get a copy so students can learn,” Goossens said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene at Rio Hills Apartments
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate roll out Monday
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
Paul Crowley has been making violins for competitions and musicians.
Local violin maker creating violins for world class musicians
The U.S. Capitol building.
Sen. Tim Kaine introduces bill to support survivors of sexual assault on college campuses
VSHL rules regarding transgender athletes may be forced to change under Gov. Youngkin’s new policies