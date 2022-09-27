After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors

Advertise With Us
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A place near and dear to the hearts of many Charlottesville pizza lovers will be closing up shop by the end of the year.

Anna’s Pizza No. 5 on Mauray Avenue has been giving people their Italian food fixes for an amazing 46 years.

Now, owners Maria and Marta are retiring from the restaurant business, but Maria will still offer specialties at community markets.

Anna’s Pizza will remain open until December 19, 2022.

