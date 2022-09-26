Advertise With Us
What a day !

Great stretch of fall weather
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see wall to wall sunshine today. Temperature will be seasonable. However, conditions will begin to cool tonight into the 40s. A slight cooling trend will begin Tuesday, and last through the end of the week. Daily high temperatures will gradually cool into 60s. Meanwhile, our late week will feature a chance of rain from Hurricane Ian. Expect that rain to continue throughout the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

