Wall to wall sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in behind a cold front. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions with seasonal temperatures today. It will be a dry stretch of weather over the next few of days. Temperatures will cool a little, but overall pleasant. Meanwhile, some of the energy associated with Tropical Storm Ian, is expected to move across the region late Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, late showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

