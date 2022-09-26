Virginia Film Festival gives a sneak peak of Raymond & Ray film

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Film Festival is offering a sneak peak at Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater.

The theater showed Raymond & Ray Sunday, September 25. The film follows estranged brothers who reunite at their father’s funeral.

“Judging from the responses we’ve had so far, I think, people find the movie both dramatic and very funny, which is a great relief. I think there’s dramatic moments, but also a lot of laughs,” Rodrigo Garcia said.

Raymond & Ray will see its official world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, but will be released to streaming October 21.

