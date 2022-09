HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police Tactical Team is executing a search warrant on the 300 block of Luray Avenue in Luray.

VSP said there are several emergency personnel on the scene, but that is just precautionary. There is no immediate threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

