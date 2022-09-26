Advertise With Us
Police hope Virginia’s cold case website will lead to new tips

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police hope a new website highlighting the state’s cold cases will help lead to new tips from the public.

The website features “a searchable database that features information, photographs, and contact information for unsolved homicides, unidentified persons and missing person cases that have remained unsolved for at least five years.”

The website started with new legislation requiring it in 2020, with the site initially piloted in June 2022. Since then, the website expanded to include 44 unsolved homicides, nine missing persons and seven unidentified persons, with 12 law enforcement agencies using it.

“There really is no such thing as a ‘cold’ case,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “That moniker is misleading because no matter how many years have passed that a homicide, missing person investigation or unidentified person case has gone unresolved, it never truly goes ‘cold.’ Virginia law enforcement agencies continue to pursue unresolved investigations until justice is rendered for the victim and that victim’s family. Unfortunately, some cases simply take longer than others to achieve that end goal of an arrest and closure.”

The website can be found HERE.

