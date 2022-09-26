Legaci Eats owners share their son’s health journey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Steve and Jocelynn Easton are the owners of Legaci Eats, a nonprofit community kitchen providing free meals to the food insecure population in and around Charlottesville.

They’ve had to put the kitchen on pause until further notice while dealing with a family emergency.

“Wesley is 20 years old, he is the epitome of unconditional love,” Jocelynn said, “He’s nonverbal, so sometimes it’s difficult to tell when he’s not feeling well, but he kept pointing to his chest and kind of moaning. So I took him to the pediatrician who listened to him. He didn’t think there was anything really alarming. Nothing was wrong, his chest sounded clear.”

Jocelynn says she was told to bring Wesley to get an X-ray. Within the next six hours, he was struggling to breathe. He was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, pleural effusion and sepsis at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

The family then went to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where they’ve spent all of September in the ICU.

“He got his aortic valve replaced, at which point we had huge sigh of relief. He made it. They got him healthy enough for surgery. The surgery went well, but then, in the recovery, after they had excavated him, he developed tamponade, which is where there’s fluid around the heart,” Jocelynn said.

That compression made Wesley’s heart stop pumping on it’s own. The family says, thanks to a lot of prayer and another successful surgery, his heart is now functioning normally again.

They are gearing to head home from the hospital.

“Watching something like this happen, the raw fighting power of Wesley, the dedication of his mom and grandma is so inspiring to me, and that ties right into what we do in our nonprofit,” Steve said.

Legaci Eats not only feeds the hungry, but first responders on front lines.

“We actually, during COVID, served all of these people (who work in the hospital) that ended up saving Wesley’s life,” Steve said.

The Easton’s say Wesley is still healing and in high spirits. The story has a happy ending, minus all of the incoming medical bills.

“For all the support that we offer our community, we are not above, you know, accepting our community’s help, as well. We’re not above that at all,” Steve said.

If you would like to donate to the family during this time, email legacieats@gmail.com.

