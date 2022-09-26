Advertise With Us
Gas prices fall in Virginia, but rise nationally

With Hurricane Ian coming, gas prices may vary.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices rose a nickel nationwide last week, and may rise more, depending on Hurricane Ian, says AAA.

In Virginia, the average gas prices have fallen by 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week.

The national average for a gallon of regular is $3.72. According to GasBuddy’s survey, the average gas price in the Commonwealth is $3.33 per gallon. The average in Charlottesville is less, but Green County has the best bargain at the average gallon of $3.23.

Compared to a month ago, gas prices have dropped by $0.30.

