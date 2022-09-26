Gas prices fall in Virginia, but rise nationally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices rose a nickel nationwide last week, and may rise more, depending on Hurricane Ian, says AAA.

In Virginia, the average gas prices have fallen by 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week.

The national average for a gallon of regular is $3.72. According to GasBuddy’s survey, the average gas price in the Commonwealth is $3.33 per gallon. The average in Charlottesville is less, but Green County has the best bargain at the average gallon of $3.23.

Compared to a month ago, gas prices have dropped by $0.30.

