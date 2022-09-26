Former Congressman Riggleman releasing book about Jan. 6th

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Former 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman (R) is releasing a book on the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.

Riggleman served on the committee as a senior technical adviser but left in April.

According to the book’s publisher, “The Breach: The Untold Story of the Investigation into January 6th” is a behind-the-scenes look at the committee’s investigation from Riggleman’s perspective. It is set to be released Tuesday, September 27, one day before the final public hearing on the January 6 panel.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.