Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Former Congressman Riggleman releasing book about Jan. 6th

Denver Riggleman (FILE)
Denver Riggleman (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Former 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman (R) is releasing a book on the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.

Riggleman served on the committee as a senior technical adviser but left in April.

According to the book’s publisher, “The Breach: The Untold Story of the Investigation into January 6th” is a behind-the-scenes look at the committee’s investigation from Riggleman’s perspective. It is set to be released Tuesday, September 27, one day before the final public hearing on the January 6 panel.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Police responding to call at CHS.
CHS students safe, CPD investigating hoax 911 call
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate roll out Monday
Police on the scene at Rio Hills Apartments
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments

Latest News

300 block of Luray Ave.
Search warrant is being executed on Luray Ave.
2022 Positive Body image seminar at Boar's Head Resort
Positive Body Image Seminar teaches young girls about body diversity, self-love and more
From left: Steve, Wesley, Jocelynn Easton
Legaci Eats owners share their son’s health journey
Body positive event in Albemarle County
Body Positive Athletes