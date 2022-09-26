Cooling Trend and Tracking Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dry cold front is sweeping east this Monday night. It has increased the clouds and winds from the west and northwest.

Less wind overnight as temperatures cool.

More sunshine with a cooling trend through mid week. Temperatures will be below average for the last several days of September.

Tracking the progress of soon to be major hurricane Ian as it moves north over the eastern Gulf of Mexico the next couple days. This storm will likely impact the west coast of Florida in the Thursday to Friday time frame.

Rain from a weakening Ian will spread north this weekend. Based on the current track, our region will receive a soaking rainfall, perhaps a flood risk, from Saturday through early next week! Keep checking back for updates.

Monday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a west breeze. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Cloudy. Highs mid 60s. Rain chances increase from the south Friday overnight. Lows lower 50s.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday: Rainy and some of the rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.