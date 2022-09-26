BRAFB seeing more seeking assistance from food banks as inflation rises

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank says it is seeing more people turning to it for help as prices at grocery stores keep climbing.

Inflation started impacting people and their families especially hard over the summer. Meanwhile, benefits from the COVID-19 public health emergency are also starting to diminish.

“We are really going to see more people who are needing more assistance with the cost of everything going up, from housing, to gasoline, to food. One of the things that we can help out with is the food,” BRAFB PR Manager Les Sinclair said Monday, September 26.

If you need help paying for groceries, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has a Food Finder tool.

