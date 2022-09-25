Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company asks for help after vandalism incident

They estimate damages will costs "thousands".
They estimate damages will costs "thousands".(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday evening, Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company posted on their Facebook that their “lawn party kitchen” had been broken into and vandalized.

They said that two middle to high-school aged kids were seen leaving the seen.

The fire company asks anyone who lives around the area to check security cameras if they have them, and report any information to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

They say they expect thousands of dollars worth of damage.

We will keep you updated as we know more.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Police responding to call at CHS.
CHS students safe, CPD investigating hoax 911 call
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate roll out Monday
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Police investigating shooting in area of 9th St. NW

Latest News

In The Pink
In The Pink Tennis
Loop de’Ville
Loop Deville Efforts
Charlottesville Black Business Expo
Black Business Expo
Albemarle County police car (FILE)
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead