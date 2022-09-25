Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Tracking Severe Weather Risk

Severe Thunderstorm Watch
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Mid-Atlantic region through Sunday afternoon. Localized damaging wind gusts and hail will be the primary threats.

Sunday afternoon: Partly sunny with an isolated to scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm developing. High temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest breeze.

Sunday night: any evening shower or thunderstorm it will quickly exit. Clearing overnight with low temperatures in the 50s. Northwest breeze.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. High temperatures in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Cooler late week with highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. Chance of rain arrives Friday into the first weekend of October.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Police responding to call at CHS.
CHS students safe, CPD investigating hoax 911 call
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate roll out Monday
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Police investigating shooting in area of 9th St. NW

Latest News

Fall Weekend Is Here
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
First Week of Autumn Outlook
Active Tropics
Weekend and Tropical Trouble Update