Tracking Severe Weather Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Mid-Atlantic region through Sunday afternoon. Localized damaging wind gusts and hail will be the primary threats.

Sunday afternoon: Partly sunny with an isolated to scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm developing. High temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest breeze.

Sunday night: any evening shower or thunderstorm it will quickly exit. Clearing overnight with low temperatures in the 50s. Northwest breeze.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. High temperatures in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Cooler late week with highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. Chance of rain arrives Friday into the first weekend of October.

