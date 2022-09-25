Severe Weather Risk Ends

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The risk for severe weather has ended for our region. An autumn cold front continues to sweep east.

Cooling and drying overnight. Sunshine returns Monday with a gusty west wind.

Tracking the progress of soon to be Hurricane Ian in the western Caribbean. It is forecast to make landfall in the Thursday to Friday time frame along the west coast or panhandle of Florida as a hurricane.

Depending on the track, the system could give us much rainfall for the first weekend of October! Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday night: Any lingering shower or downpour will quickly exit. Clearing and cooling overnight. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High temperatures in the 70s. Overnight lows in the 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows in the 40s.

Thursday and Friday: mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Rain chances begin to increase Friday night into the weekend. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

