CFD investigating Kerry Ln. house fire

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says a family is without a home after a fire Sunday, September 25.

Crews were called out to Kerry Lane around 1:50 p.m. CFD says flames were already coming out of the windows when firefighters got to the scene.

No injuries were reported and the department is investigating the cause of the fire.

