Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

CFD investigating Kerry Ln. house fire

CFD respond to Kerry Lane fire
CFD respond to Kerry Lane fire(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says a family is without a home after a fire Sunday, September 25.

Crews were called out to Kerry Lane around 1:50 p.m. CFD says flames were already coming out of the windows when firefighters got to the scene.

No injuries were reported and the department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Police responding to call at CHS.
CHS students safe, CPD investigating hoax 911 call
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate roll out Monday
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Police investigating shooting in area of 9th St. NW

Latest News

In The Pink
In The Pink Tennis
Loop de’Ville
Loop Deville Efforts
Charlottesville Black Business Expo
Black Business Expo
Albemarle County police car (FILE)
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead