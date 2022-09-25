Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Boys & Girls Club of Central Va. celebrates 30 year anniversary at Clubfest

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - IX Art Park welcomed the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia for Clubfest, in celebration of its 30th anniversary on Sunday, September 25.

Kids of all ages and their families came out to enjoy food, activities, and performances.

“I’m just going to state the truth: Sometimes I don’t want to go home,” Micah said.

NBC29 is a proud sponsor of Clubfest.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Police responding to call at CHS.
CHS students safe, CPD investigating hoax 911 call
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate roll out Monday
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Police investigating shooting in area of 9th St. NW

Latest News

(STOCK)
Tech Talent Retention Initiative underway
Police on the scene at Rio Hills Apartments
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead
CFD investigating Kerry Ln. house fire
CFD investigating Kerry Ln. house fire
UVA Grounds (FILE)
Tech Talent Retention Initiative underway