ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says a person is dead following a shooting late Saturday, September 24.

ACPD announced Sunday, Sept. 25, that officers were called out the parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments around 9:20 p.m. for a reported shooting. A person suffering from a gunshot was transported to the hospital in critical condition. That person later succumbed to their injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but believe the shooting was a domestic-related and not connected with last week’s shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

