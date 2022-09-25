Advertise With Us
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says a person is dead following a shooting late Saturday, September 24.

ACPD announced Sunday, Sept. 25, that officers were called out the parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments around 9:20 p.m. for a reported shooting. A person suffering from a gunshot was transported to the hospital in critical condition. That person later succumbed to their injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but believe the shooting was a domestic-related and not connected with last week’s shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

