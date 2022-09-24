Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

A suburban Chicago high school community deals with tragedy after a deadly family shooting and fire. (WLS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released.

They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe Gomez, 22-year-old Briana Rodriguez and 20-year-old Emilio Rodriguez.

Autopsies were expected Saturday.

Police have not said specifically who did the shooting but indicated it was the person found inside the house.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire early Friday found three victims outside the house in Oak Forest, about 25 miles south of Chicago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Police responding to call at CHS.
CHS students safe, CPD investigating hoax 911 call
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate roll out Monday
India Sims as a child in a cast
Crozet’s India Sims gets a surprise from R&B star and rises above odds
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments

Latest News

A suburban Chicago high school community deals with tragedy after a deadly family shooting and...
Names released in deadly Chicago suburb shooting
Residents in West Park, FL, stock up on supplies ahead of Tropical Depression Nine. (WPLG)
Floridians stock up ahead in potential storm
This photo from 2006 shows the Delicate Arch in Utah. The National Park Service is waiving...
NPS offers free entry to National Park sites on Saturday
Residents work to clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, in Hamilton, Bermuda,...
Fiona knocks out power with strong winds in Atlantic Canada